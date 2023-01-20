KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Video Games, Friendship and Renewal Light ‘Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Photo by Hans Canosa)

Gabrielle Zevin’s most recent novel “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” draws its title from what Zevin calls one of the bleakest speeches in all of Shakespeare, as Macbeth contemplates life’s monotony and meaninglessness. But to one of her characters, the soliloquy is hopeful, and it expresses the essence of a video game: “the idea that if you keep playing, you could win. No loss is permanent, because nothing is permanent, ever.” We talk to Zevin about the video games, art and friendships that animate the novel, and why California occupies a special place in it.

Guests:

Gabrielle Zevin, author, "Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow"

