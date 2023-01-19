Veteran journalist Judy Woodruff stepped down as the anchor of PBS NewsHour at the end of last month. Widely considered one of the most trusted figures in the media, Woodruff’s laureled career includes an Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award and the inaugural Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity. Though no longer anchor, she plans to next report on America’s political divides — how we got here, how we heal and where we go next — in a series called "America at a Crossroads.” Woodruff joins us to share how she’s seen the country and its politics change over her 50-year career and what trust in the media really means.
Judy Woodruff Steps Away as PBS NewsHour Anchor — to Report on America’s Divisions
Judy Woodruff, PBS NewsHour (Image via PBS NewsHour)
Guests:
Judy Woodruff, former anchor, PBS Newshour; reporter, upcoming PBS project, "Judy Woodruff Presents: America at a Crossroads"
Sponsored