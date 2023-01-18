Rep. Adam Schiff on Serving in a GOP-Controlled House

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivers remarks during the last meeting of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee is expected to approve its final report and vote on referring charges to the Justice Department. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)