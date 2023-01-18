KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Rep. Adam Schiff on Serving in a GOP-Controlled House

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) delivers remarks during the last meeting of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.

“[T]o Kevin McCarthy, the Intelligence Committee is just a political plaything.” That was how Los Angeles Congressman Adam Schiff last week characterized McCarthy’s stated intention to remove him from the committee he chaired in order to please MAGA Republicans. We talk to Rep. Schiff about how House Democrats will operate under McCarthy’s leadership, how he sees lawmakers resolve an upcoming debt ceiling fight and how he plans to keep momentum behind the work of the committee that investigated the January 6 insurrection.

Guests:

Congressman Adam Schiff, Democratic Congressman, representing California's 28th District, in Los Angeles County; former chair of the House Intelligence Committee and member of the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection; author, "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could"

