Evette Dionne Takes On Fatphobia in 'Weightless'

Fatphobia takes an enormous physical and psychological toll on fat people, writes culture critic Evette Dionne, who says it “robs us of our joy, our ability to progress in our careers, and sometimes… our lives.” Dionne contends with heart failure and a rare type of hypertension, conditions that doctors overlooked because of her size. “Weightless” is Dionne’s new collection of essays exploring fatphobia in settings as diverse as doctors’ offices, schools, TV and film. She joins us to talk about how we can begin to dismantle society’s deep prejudices against those who are overweight and how self-love can counter fatphobia.