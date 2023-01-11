KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Hyperlocal Politics

The saying goes that "all politics is local." But in school board elections around the country, a coordinated nationwide agenda dominated hyperlocal politics last year. All Things Considered visits two educational fights in Florida and Minnesota. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Evette Dionne Takes On Fatphobia in 'Weightless'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Evette Dionne and the cover of her new book "Weightless." (Brien Howell)

Fatphobia takes an enormous physical and psychological toll on fat people, writes culture critic Evette Dionne, who says it “robs us of our joy, our ability to progress in our careers, and sometimes… our lives.” Dionne contends with heart failure and a rare type of hypertension, conditions that doctors overlooked because of her size. “Weightless” is Dionne’s new collection of essays exploring fatphobia in settings as diverse as doctors’ offices, schools, TV and film. She joins us to talk about how we can begin to dismantle society’s deep prejudices against those who are overweight and how self-love can counter fatphobia.

Guests:

Evette Dionne, author, "Weightless: Making Space for My Resilient Body and Soul"

Sponsored