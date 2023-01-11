KQED’s ¡Hella Hungry! Highlights the People Who Shape the Bay Area’s Distinctive Food Scene

¡Hella Hungry! is a regular series from KQED food writer Alan Chazaro that profiles Bay Area foodmakers who help shape the region's culinary culture. Flor Martinez Zaragoza, a 27-year-old from San Jose, uses her Instagram account to advocate for farmworker rights and highlight how local produce makes it from the farm to the table. The Vegan Hood Chefs, a San Francisco duo, serve Southern-inspired comfort foods while “revolutionizing hood nutrition.” Joog co-founded SMAX, an East Bay pop-up and test kitchen, to reimagine Asian flavors and create artfully designed sandwiches and treats. We’ll talk about the series, the local food scene and what qualities make a restaurant, food truck or pop-up feel distinctly Bay Area.