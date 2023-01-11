¡Hella Hungry! is a regular series from KQED food writer Alan Chazaro that profiles Bay Area foodmakers who help shape the region's culinary culture. Flor Martinez Zaragoza, a 27-year-old from San Jose, uses her Instagram account to advocate for farmworker rights and highlight how local produce makes it from the farm to the table. The Vegan Hood Chefs, a San Francisco duo, serve Southern-inspired comfort foods while “revolutionizing hood nutrition.” Joog co-founded SMAX, an East Bay pop-up and test kitchen, to reimagine Asian flavors and create artfully designed sandwiches and treats. We’ll talk about the series, the local food scene and what qualities make a restaurant, food truck or pop-up feel distinctly Bay Area.
KQED’s ¡Hella Hungry! Highlights the People Who Shape the Bay Area’s Distinctive Food Scene
Jambalaya fries, left, and birria fries, right, served by the Vegan Hood Chefs (Briana Chazaro)
Guests:
Alan Chazaro, food reporter, KQED; poet and educator
Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture
Flor Martinez-Zaragoza, farmworker rights advocate; nonprofit leader and influencer, @flowerinspanish
Joog, co-founder, SMAX, an East Bay pop-up and test kitchen
Ronnishia Johnson, co-founder, The Vegan Food Chefs, a food truck that offers Southern-inspired comfort foods
Rheema Calloway, co-founder, The Vegan Hood Chefs, a food truck that offers Southern-inspired vegan comfort foods
