KQED’s ¡Hella Hungry! Highlights the People Who Shape the Bay Area’s Distinctive Food Scene

9:00 AM
Jambalaya fries, left, and birria fries, right, served by the Vegan Hood Chefs  (Briana Chazaro)

¡Hella Hungry! is a regular series from KQED food writer Alan Chazaro that profiles Bay Area foodmakers who help shape the region's culinary culture. Flor Martinez Zaragoza, a 27-year-old from San Jose, uses her Instagram account to advocate for farmworker rights and highlight how local produce makes it from the farm to the table. The Vegan Hood Chefs, a San Francisco duo, serve Southern-inspired comfort foods while “revolutionizing hood nutrition.” Joog co-founded SMAX, an East Bay pop-up and test kitchen, to reimagine Asian flavors and create artfully designed sandwiches and treats. We’ll talk about the series, the local food scene and what qualities make a restaurant, food truck or pop-up feel distinctly Bay Area.

Guests:

Alan Chazaro, food reporter, KQED; poet and educator

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Flor Martinez-Zaragoza, farmworker rights advocate; nonprofit leader and influencer, @flowerinspanish

Joog, co-founder, SMAX, an East Bay pop-up and test kitchen

Ronnishia Johnson, co-founder, The Vegan Food Chefs, a food truck that offers Southern-inspired comfort foods

Rheema Calloway, co-founder, The Vegan Hood Chefs, a food truck that offers Southern-inspired vegan comfort foods

