“Our country has never before faced the kind of threat we documented. May it never again,” wrote Congressman Adam Schiff in the New York Times last month. His words came as the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, on which he served, released its final, 845-page report. We’ll talk to Schiff and NPR senior political editor Domenico Montanaro about what happens next and how Republicans are setting up to lead the chamber, in the wake of last week’s chaotic election of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
Congressman Adam Schiff on the Final Bow of the Jan. 6 Committee
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks reporters as he departs the final meeting of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Canon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. The committee voted to approve its final report and refer multiple criminal charges to the Justice Department against former President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Guests:
Congressman Adam Schiff, Democratic Congressman, representing California's 28th District, in Los Angeles County; chair of the House Intelligence Committee and member of the select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection; author, "Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could"
Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor and correspondent, NPR
