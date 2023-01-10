Congressman Adam Schiff on the Final Bow of the Jan. 6 Committee

“Our country has never before faced the kind of threat we documented. May it never again,” wrote Congressman Adam Schiff in the New York Times last month. His words came as the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, on which he served, released its final, 845-page report. We’ll talk to Schiff and NPR senior political editor Domenico Montanaro about what happens next and how Republicans are setting up to lead the chamber, in the wake of last week’s chaotic election of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.