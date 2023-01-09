KQED is a proud member of
Forum
Forum

Dacher Keltner on Finding Awe

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Headshot image via Natalie Keltner-McNeil)

How can we live the good life, one enlivened by joy, meaning and community? That’s the question UC Berkeley psychology professor Dacher Keltner has been exploring for the last 20 years, and he says he's found the answer: find awe. It’s the emotion we experience when we encounter vast mysteries -- in nature, in art and even in sport. We talk to Keltner about the science of awe and we'll hear what you find awe-inspiring.

Guests:

Dacher Keltner, professor of psychology and faculty director of the Greater Good Science Center, UC Berkeley; author, "Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life"

