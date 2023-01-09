Bay Area Transit Agencies Confront Existential Crisis

Transit agencies throughout the Bay Area are struggling with low ridership, funding shortfalls, and worker shortages. Office workers who used to pack light rail trains are still largely working from home, posing both financial and existential questions for various transit agencies. How can the region’s transit ecosystem survive in an uncertain future? And, how can the Bay Area support a robust transit system to reduce traffic and carbon emissions? We dive into how the Bay Area’s mass transit systems are faring and what the future could bring.