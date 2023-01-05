Why are Millennials and Gen Z having fewer children?

The U.S. birthrate is at its lowest since the 1970s, and that’s because more American millennials and Gen Z are deciding not to have kids than previous generations. Health journalist Jordan Davidson sought to find out why, and she interviewed more than 300 people about the factors they considered in deciding whether or not to become parents. They cited concerns ranging from the economy and environment to their relationships with their own parents. We’ll talk with Davidson about what she learned, and we’ll hear from you: are you — or were you — hesitant about having children?