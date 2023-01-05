KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Why are Millennials and Gen Z having fewer children?

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (photo credit: Sara Azoulay)

The U.S. birthrate is at its lowest since the 1970s, and that’s because more American millennials and Gen Z are deciding not to have kids than previous generations. Health journalist Jordan Davidson sought to find out why, and she interviewed more than 300 people about the factors they considered in deciding whether or not to become parents. They cited concerns ranging from the economy and environment to their relationships with their own parents. We’ll talk with Davidson about what she learned, and we’ll hear from you: are you — or were you — hesitant about having children?

Guests:

Jordan Davidson, health journalist and editorial director, Health - and author, "So When Are You Having Kids: The Definitive Guide for Those Who Aren’t Sure If, When, or How They Want to Become Parents"

Van Ethan Levy, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Professional Clinical Counselor

Sponsored