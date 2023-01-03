KQED is a proud member of
Forum

'Data Driven' Looks at Surveillance in Trucking Industry

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
On a stretch of lonely highway, the only people you might see are the long haul truckers whose 18-wheel semis form the backbone of the American economy. In trucking, the hours are long, but it’s a profession that has long offered those with a hankering for the open road a chance at independence and autonomy. But according to author Karen Levy, today, more truckers find themselves subject to data surveillance in the name of highway safety. Those rules have opened the door to invasive technologies that allow companies to exert more control on their employees who are never far from a watchful eye. We’ll talk to Levy about her book “Data Driven” and what she’s uncovered.

Guests:

Karen Levy, author, "Data Driven: Truckers, Technology, and the New Workplace Surveillance;" associate professor in the Department of Information Science, Cornell University

