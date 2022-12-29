KQED is a proud member of
PBS NewsHour
Forum

Forum From the Archives: What Incites Joy?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Natasha Komoda)

What in our lives sets us up to experience joy? And how does joy make us act and feel? Those are the the central questions poet and essayist Ross Gay explores in his new book, “Inciting Joy,” an ode to skateboarding, gardening, pick-up basketball and other practices and rituals that can make joy more available to us. We talk to Gay about the connections between joy and sorrow -- and joy and solidarity -- and why he says that joy, which gets us to love, is a practice of survival.

This segment originally aired Nov. 15

Guests:

Ross Gay, poet and essayist, "Inciting Joy," "Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude" and "The Book of Delights"

