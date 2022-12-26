KQED is a proud member of
In her new memoir, “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” Ingrid Rojas Contreras tells the story of a journey she took with her mother to her native Colombia to exhume her grandfather’s remains. She intricately weaves family histories involving her grandfather, who was a medicine man, her mother who could appear in two places at once and her own magical inheritance sparked by a bout of amnesia. Rojas Contreras, who now calls the Bay Area home, joins us to talk about infusing magic into storytelling and how memory is both a burden and a treasure. see more
Forum From the Archives: Ed Yong Explores the Wonders of Animal Senses in ‘An Immense World’

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Ed Yong's new book is "An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us." (Photo of Ed Yong by Urszula Soltys. Cover photo courtesy of Penguin Random House.)

Bumblebees can’t see red, but they can detect the ultraviolet hue, invisible to humans, at the center of a sunflower. A fly can taste an apple just by landing on it, and a rattlesnake can perceive the infrared radiation emanating from warm-blooded prey. Those are just some of the extraordinary animal senses that science journalist Ed Yong celebrates in his new book “An Immense World.” We’ll talk to Yong about what he learned and hear how humans can limit behaviors that endanger the sensory environments of other species.

This segment originally aired Jun. 22

Guests:

Ed Yong, science writer, The Atlantic; author, "An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us"

