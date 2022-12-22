Jan. 6 Committee Concludes with Criminal Referrals for Trump

Earlier this week, the Jan. 6 congressional committee concluded its tenth and final hearing by voting unanimously in favor of issuing criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump. “Ours is not a system of justice where foot soldiers go to jail and the masterminds and the ringleaders get a free pass,” declared Democrat Jamie Raskin as he outlined the committee’s conclusions that Trump had violated four separate federal statutes, including aiding and abetting an insurrection. A final report of the committee is due this week. We’ll look at the committee’s recommendations, which are now in the hands of the Department of Justice, and discuss what might happen next.