Forum

Jan. 6 Committee Concludes with Criminal Referrals for Trump

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 19: January 6th Committee chair, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS), looks on as U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks while U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) looks on as the committee meets for their final session at the Cannon House Office Building where the January 6th Committee on Monday December 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Jan. 6 congressional committee  concluded its tenth and final hearing by voting unanimously in favor of issuing criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump. “Ours is not a system of justice where foot soldiers go to jail and the masterminds and the ringleaders get a free pass,” declared Democrat Jamie Raskin as he outlined the committee’s conclusions that Trump had violated four separate federal statutes, including aiding and abetting an insurrection. A final report of the committee is due this week. We’ll look at the committee’s recommendations, which are now in the hands of the Department of Justice, and discuss what might happen next.

Guests:

Ryan Goodman, professor of law, NYU; co-editor-in-chief, Just Security; former special counsel, the Department of Defense

Sarah Wire, Justice Department and National Security reporter focusing on Jan. 6 and domestic extremism, the Los Angeles Times

Shanlon Wu, criminal defense attorney; legal analyst, CNN; former federal prosecutor who also served as counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno

