The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Massive Humanitarian Effort

Next time on The World, the human cost of the war in Ukraine. The International Committee of the Red Cross is looking to the future, even as it helps people caught up in the war right now. Behind the scenes of the massive humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine.see more
Forum

‘Cartel RX’ Investigates Fentanyl’s Catastrophic Surge

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
The potent synthetic opioid fentanyl causes on average one death in the United States every seven minutes — more than die by car accidents, guns or suicide. Fentanyl is cheap and easy to mass produce and smuggle; when added to drugs like cocaine and heroin, it can cause people to overdose quickly, before they even realize they’ve ingested it at all. That’s all according to a new seven-part Washington Post investigation called “Cartel RX.” We’ll talk to the reporters behind the series about what’s driving fentanyl’s “catastrophic surge” in the U.S. and how experts think we can begin to turn the tide.

Related link(s):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/investigations/interactive/2022/fentanyl-crisis-mexico-cartel/

Guests:

Nick Miroff, reporter covering the Department of Homeland Security, Washington Post

Scott Higham, investigative reporter, The Washington Post

Sari Horwitz, investigative reporter, The Washington Post

