Reflecting On ‘One Beautiful Thing’ from 2022

A sunset over the Bay, pregnancy news, a stroll through a flea market, and a conversation about the meaning of love. Those are some of the memories writers and editors from KQED Arts &Culture wrote about for the 2022 series called “One Beautiful Thing”. This year certainly had its hardships, including three years of living with the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings, and of course, the mundane demands of life. And yet, it also held moments of beauty, resilience, and gratitude. We’ll talk about the KQED series and we want to hear from you: what was One Beautiful Thing you experienced in the past year? Email us at forum@kqed.org or leave us a voice memo at 415 553 3300.