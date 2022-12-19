Reflecting On ‘One Beautiful Thing’ from 2022

KQED is a proud member of
With Republicans set to take control of the House in the next Congress, Kevin McCarthy may be just a few votes short of being elected speaker. Here & Now’s politics roundtable looks at the leadership race and other top stories. see more
A sunset over the Bay, pregnancy news, a stroll through a flea market, and a conversation about the meaning of love. Those are some of the memories writers and editors from KQED Arts &Culture wrote about for the 2022 series called “One Beautiful Thing”. This year certainly had its hardships, including three years of living with the coronavirus pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, mass shootings, and of course, the mundane demands of life. And yet, it also held moments of beauty, resilience, and gratitude. We’ll talk about the KQED series and we want to hear from you: what was One Beautiful Thing you experienced in the past year? Email us at forum@kqed.org or leave us a voice memo at 415 553 3300.

Guests:

Pendarvis "Pen" Harshaw, columnist, KQED Arts - host, KQED's "Rightnowish" podcast.

Kristie Song, KQED Arts Intern, wrote the Fall Book Guide.

Gabe Meline, senior editor, KQED Arts & Culture.

Thea Matthews, poet, educator, and speaker of African and Indigenous Mexican descent born and raised on Ohlone land, San Francisco.

