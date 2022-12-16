KQED is a proud member of
Economics’ #MeToo Moment

The field of economics is having a #MeToo moment, as women come forward with their stories of harassment and sexism. A look at what’s going on in the profession, and where the movement might be headed. see more
Forum

For Iranian Women, Soccer and Freedom Bound Together

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Shima Oliaee poses for a portrait. (courtesy of 30 for 30 podcasts.)

Soccer can unite a country, but in Iran women cannot even enter the national stadium. For decades they’ve been banned from attending games, and by extension, says podcast host Shima Oliaee, they’ve been banned from standing side by side as equal Iranians. We talk to Oliaee about her new podcast “Pink Card,” all about the women who’ve fought to take their stadiums back and the profound connections between soccer, feminism and freedom.

Guests:

Shima Oliaee, host and creator of the podcast "Pink Card. "Her other podcasts include "Dolly Parton’s America," and "The Vanishing of Harry Pace."

