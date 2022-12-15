Is Gay Marriage Safe – For Now At Least?

President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act this week in a flashy White House Ceremony that included performances by pop stars Sam Smith and Cyndi Lauper. The president called deciding who to marry “one of the most profound decisions a person can make.” But marriage equality has had a relatively short history in America. Gay marriage was legalized less than a decade ago and has come under attack this year with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas indicating that it could be ruled unconstitutional in the future. We talk about the state of marriage equality in America and other rights the LGBTQ+ community continues to strive for.