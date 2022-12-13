KQED is a proud member of
Wildfire Funding Doubles

Federal spending on wildfire management has more than doubled over the past decade. And that funding is straining both state and local budgets. So how are they funding this expensive, yet necessary, expenditure?see more
Forum

OpenAI Brings Scarily Convincing New Chatbot to the Public

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Carol Yepes via Getty Images)

The newest artificial intelligence sensation, OpenAI’s language model ChatGPT, can teach physics, write in verse and even compose a convincing letter from Santa Claus. Trained on billions of written words ranging from online message boards to classic literature, ChatGPT can also hold respectably intelligent – even witty– conversations, all the while refining its accuracy and style with constant user feedback. But critics say the technology can enable cheating and amplify falsehoods. We’ll talk about the potential uses and abuses of ChatGPT.

Guests:

Nitasha Tiku, tech culture reporter, Washington Post

Kevin Roose, technology columnist, New York Times

Daniel Herman, high-school teacher and author of the Atlantic article, "The End of High-School English"

