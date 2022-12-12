Parasites: they’re seen as blood suckers, freeloaders and the worst kind of groupies, writes parasitologist Scott Gardner. And though they can be dangerous, they’re also "unseen influencers," essential to food webs and in some cases even beneficial to human health. We learn about the surprising world of parasites with Gardner, whose new book is “Parasites: The Inside Story.”
Nematodes, Thorny-Headed Worms and the 'Inside Story' of Parasites
Computer illustration of Brugia malayi, a parasitic nematode worm and cause of human lymphatic filariasis (elephantiasis). ( KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Gardner, professor of biological sciences and Curator of Parasites, H.W. Manter Laboratory of Parasitology, University of Nebraska; author, "Parasites: The Inside Story"
