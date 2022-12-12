After Paul Austin and Tenisha Tate-Austin got an appraisal on their Marin City house that seemed unusually low, they took down art and photos that identified them as Black and asked a white friend to pose as the homeowner with a new appraiser. That appraisal came back nearly half-million dollars higher. Stories like this led ABC race and culture reporter Julian Glover to investigate bias in home appraisals. His one and a half year investigation found widespread undervaluing of Black and Latino people’s homes nationwide. We’ll talk to Julian Glover about his documentary, Lowballed.
Racial Bias in Home Appraisals Investigated in 'Lowballed'
(iStock)
Guests:
Julian Glover, race/culture reporter, ABC7 News
Paul Austin, Marin City homeowner featured in documentary, "Lowballed"
