KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Racial Bias in Home Appraisals Investigated in 'Lowballed'

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (iStock)

After Paul Austin and Tenisha Tate-Austin got an appraisal on their Marin City house that seemed unusually low, they took down art and photos that identified them as Black and asked a white friend to pose as the homeowner with a new appraiser.  That appraisal came back nearly half-million dollars higher.  Stories like this led ABC race and culture reporter Julian Glover to investigate bias in home appraisals. His one and a half year investigation found widespread undervaluing of Black and Latino people’s homes nationwide.  We’ll talk to Julian Glover about his documentary, Lowballed.

Guests:

Julian Glover, race/culture reporter, ABC7 News

Paul Austin, Marin City homeowner featured in documentary, "Lowballed"

Sponsored