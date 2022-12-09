KQED is a proud member of
What’s Your Go-To Karaoke Song?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Back in 1989 the Los Angeles Times reported that karaoke, then a relatively obscure feature of the urban bar scene, was “beginning to make a big splash with Los Angeles-area yuppies.” Three decades later, karaoke is mainstream, and there’s a new Los Angeles Times project: The Ultimate Guide to Finding Your Go-To Karaoke Songs. We’ll learn more and hear what you like to perform and where, and why we love singing along to little lyrics on a neon-colored screen.

Guests:

Ada Tseng, assistant editor on the Utility Journalism team, Los Angeles Times.

Kiki Park, KJ (Karaoke DJ) in West LA

Hannah Glass, music analyst in rap and hip-hop, Pandora.

