The Year in Movies

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
There were worldwide box office hits and record-makers, like the follow-ups to “Jurassic World,” “Doctor Strange” and — of course — “Top Gun.” There were movies that quickly developed dedicated fan bases, like “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “RRR” and “Tár.” And there are the year-enders: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been number one at theaters these past four weekends, and the sequel to box office history-maker “Avatar” is releasing this month. We’ll talk about the 2022 films that captured audiences and hear your favorites of the year.

Guests:

Kristen Meinzer, co-host of the podcast Movie Therapy with Rafer and Kristen

Jackson Kim Murphy, associate news editor, Variety

Dave Schilling, contributing writer, LA Times Image

