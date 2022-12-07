There were worldwide box office hits and record-makers, like the follow-ups to “Jurassic World,” “Doctor Strange” and — of course — “Top Gun.” There were movies that quickly developed dedicated fan bases, like “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “RRR” and “Tár.” And there are the year-enders: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has been number one at theaters these past four weekends, and the sequel to box office history-maker “Avatar” is releasing this month. We’ll talk about the 2022 films that captured audiences and hear your favorites of the year.
The Year in Movies
(Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images)
Guests:
Kristen Meinzer, co-host of the podcast Movie Therapy with Rafer and Kristen
Jackson Kim Murphy, associate news editor, Variety
Dave Schilling, contributing writer, LA Times Image
Sponsored