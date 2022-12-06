KQED is a proud member of
Forum

World Cup, Mired in Controversy, Continues Captiating Fans Worldwide

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Football and skyline of the West Bay Doha, Qatar. (Allan Baxter via Getty Images)

Fans all over the globe are tuning into the World Cup, arguably the single most popular sporting event in the world. Still, this year’s tournament in Qatar has stirred backlash surrounding corruption and human rights abuses. And while America’s most beloved squads – Mexico’s El Tri and the U.S. Men – both washed out of the competition, millions of spectators remain captivated by the saga of Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Could a World Cup victory cap off his extraordinary career? We take stock of the cup so far and how fans are reacting to what’s happening on and off the field.

Guests:

Paul Tenorio, senior writer covering soccer, The Atlantic

Sarath Ganji, foreign policy and communications expert

Amelia Lopez, writer and digital content creator, FutMexNation; soccer analyst and co-host, The Mexican Soccer Show

