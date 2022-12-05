KQED is a proud member of
Labor Churn

Churn is a normal part of the labor market, as some companies layoff workers while others hire. But the pandemic turned this pattern on its head. Will labor turnover ever be the same again? see more
Forum

Pediatric RSV Cases Stressing California Hospitals

Children's hospitals throughout California are straining under an unusually high number of patients with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood respiratory infection that can in some cases cause pneumonia and other serious lung ailments. We’ll talk about what’s behind the surge in cases and how to keep young kids and other vulnerable populations safe, and we’ll assess the threat of an RSV, COVID and flu “tripledemic” in the state as winter approaches.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong M.D., infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center

