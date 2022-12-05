Children's hospitals throughout California are straining under an unusually high number of patients with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common childhood respiratory infection that can in some cases cause pneumonia and other serious lung ailments. We’ll talk about what’s behind the surge in cases and how to keep young kids and other vulnerable populations safe, and we’ll assess the threat of an RSV, COVID and flu “tripledemic” in the state as winter approaches.
Pediatric RSV Cases Stressing California Hospitals
Respiratory syncytial virus. (Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong M.D., infectious disease specialist, UCSF Medical Center
