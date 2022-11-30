Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance. They were the five people gunned down when a shooter entered an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado last weekend and opened fire, in a terrifying massacre that also injured 19. LGBTQ advocates had been warning that a mass killing would follow the Pulse nightclub shooting six years ago, citing alarming increases in violence against transgender and non-binary people and rising anti-trans and anti-queer legislation and rhetoric. We’ll hear how LGBTQ+ communities in Colorado Springs, nationwide and here in California are responding and coping in the aftermath.
For LGBTQ+ People, Colorado’s Club Q Mass Shooting Came as Little Surprise
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - NOVEMBER 22: Memorial Club Q shooting victims are placed at the growing memorial where hundreds of flowers, balloons, signs and remembrances have been left for the victims of the shooting at the club in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. From left, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green Vance and Daniel Davis Aston. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Guests:
Jo Yurcaba, reporter, NBC Out, the LGBTQ section of NBC News
Elizabeth Pixie, friend of Daniel Aston, who was killed in the Colorado Springs Club Q shooting
Nick Vargas, director of development and strategy, The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia, CA
Sponsored