Twitter's volatile new owner Elon Musk accused Apple of censorship on Monday, claiming it had threatened to "withhold" the social media platform from its App Store. The apparent feud comes as Twitter reels from an advertiser exodus and mass layoffs that have gutted content moderation and other key teams. We take stock of Twitter in the month since Musk gained control.
Is Twitter Breaking?
Twitter logo displayed on a phone screen is seen through the broken glass. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Guests:
Mike Isaac, technology correspondent, New York Times; author, “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”
Shira Ovide, author of the Tech Friend newsletter, The Washington Post
Sponsored