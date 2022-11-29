KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

Is Twitter Breaking?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Twitter logo displayed on a phone screen is seen through the broken glass. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Twitter's volatile new owner Elon Musk accused Apple of censorship on Monday, claiming it had threatened to "withhold" the social media platform from its App Store. The apparent feud comes as Twitter reels from an advertiser exodus and mass layoffs that have gutted content moderation and other key teams. We take stock of Twitter in the month since Musk gained control.

Guests:

Mike Isaac, technology correspondent, New York Times; author, “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”

Shira Ovide, author of the Tech Friend newsletter, The Washington Post

