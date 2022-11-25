KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Forum from the Archives: Novel 'On the Rooftop' Recalls San Francisco's Fillmore District, Once Known as 'Harlem of the West'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Margaret Wilkerson Sexton poses for a portrait. (Photo by Smeeta Mahanti)

In the 1950s, San Francisco’s Fillmore district was known as the Harlem of the West. It was famous for its jazz music, its artists and its writers and it served as a cultural hot spot for San Francisco. Writer Margaret Wilkerson Sexton captures the neighborhood’s zeitgeist in her new novel “On the Rooftop,” which tells the story of a single mother and her three daughters trying to make it in music. The Fillmore that Sexton’s characters occupy is a vibrant Black community in danger of being erased by an encroaching displacement campaign. We’ll talk to Sexton about her book and what made the Fillmore “Bop City.”

This segment originally aired Sept. 16.

Guests:

Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, author, "On the Rooftop," "A Kind of Freedom" and "The Revisioners"

Sponsored