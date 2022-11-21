How to Practice Gratitude Even When It’s Hard

Please try again

Practicing gratitude seems straight forward: think of the good things about your life and be thankful for them. Studies show this simple practice can have major mental, emotional and physical health benefits. But gratitude is complicated in a consumer-driven society that encourages people to want more and more. In this week of giving thanks, we dive into what gratitude is and how to nurture it in a healthy way.

Guests:

Carvell Wallace , writer, formerly Slate's parenting advice columnist and host of Slate's podcast, Mom and Dad are Fighting - he's working on a book on childhood trauma.

Emiliana Simon-Thomas , science director of the Greater Good Science Center, University of California, Berkeley.