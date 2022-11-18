The Pages of A Passport Have Stories to Tell

Passports promise adventure. They verify who you are and where you've been. Sometimes they can protect you. Sometimes they cannot. The first passport dates back to Biblical times, and the modern passport as we know it is an invention of the early 20th century. At its core the passport is a request for safe passage, and as author Patrick Bixby notes, “these little books have the capacity to tell stories like few other documents.” In his new book, “License to Travel,” Bixby explores the cultural history of passports and how they have helped define the boundaries of the modern world. We’ll talk to Bixby and other travel writers about passports, what they represent, and the talismanic-like power they hold. What does your passport mean to you?

Guests:

Patrick Bixby , author, "License to Travel: A Cultural History of the Passport;" associate professor of English, the New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University

Peachanan "Pete" Rojwongsuriya , founder and blogger, "Bucketlistly Blog," Rojwongusuriya has visited 85 countries; author, "Traveling the World on a Third World Passport- What It Is Like and How to Overcome It"

Lale Arikoglu , articles editor, Conde Nast Traveler; podcast host, Conde Nast Traveler podcast "Women Who Travel"