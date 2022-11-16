KQED is a proud member of
Forum

How to Spice Up Your Life

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Mini mountains of spices for sale at the Guelmim Market, Guelmim province, Morocco. (Getty Images)

A shelf of clear glass jars filled with spices can be so beautiful – think vibrant turmeric cozying up next to a dark red chili powder – and also so intimidating. How to joyfully indulge in new spices without creating a global mish mash of tastes? And what exactly is a spice anyway? As part of our All You Can Eat series on Bay Area food cultures with KQED food editor Luke Tsai, we’ll talk with local spice connoisseurs about how to use spices, how to find them and how to support equity in the spice trade.

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED Arts & Culture

Sana Javeri Kadri, founder and CEO, Diaspora Co.

John Beaver, co-founder, Oaktown Spice Shop

