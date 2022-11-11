KQED is a proud member of
Save ArticleSave Article
Forum

Can't Sleep? UCSF's Aric Prather Has a Prescription

Ariana Proehl
at 10:00 AM
Aric Prather, professor and author, poses for a portrait.  (Photo by Jennifer Longaway .)

Roughly 70 million Americans have a chronic sleep disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and lack of sleep is associated with chronic disease, mental illness andpoor quality of life. So, what can we do to help ourselves? We talk with UCSF sleep researcher Aric A. Prather about how to calm our ruminating minds and other strategies to help us get a goodnight's rest. His new book is "The Sleep Prescription: Seven Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest."

Guests:

Aric Prather, professor of psychiatry and behavioral Sciences, UCSF - His new book is "The Sleep Prescription: Seven Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest."

