Lives, Time on Hold in Pandemic

The pandemic marked a time of huge loss – both in lives, and in less tangible ways like time. A look at what the pandemic put on hold. see more
Forum

Midterms 2022: Statewide Post-Election Analysis

Rachael Myrow
at 10:00 AM
 (gguy44 via Getty Images)

This midterm election is a nail-biter. Very tight congressional races across California could determine which party takes control of the House and Senate. California voters are also choosing a governor and an attorney general as well as other statewide officers, and deciding whether to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution. As the results come in, we review the outcomes of key races across the state and hear your reactions.

Guests:

Joshua Yeager, reporter, KVPR

Nicole Nixon, politics reporter, Cap Radio

Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown

