This midterm election is a nail-biter. Very tight congressional races across California could determine which party takes control of the House and Senate. California voters are also choosing a governor and an attorney general as well as other statewide officers, and deciding whether to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state’s constitution. As the results come in, we review the outcomes of key races across the state and hear your reactions.
Midterms 2022: Statewide Post-Election Analysis
(gguy44 via Getty Images)
Guests:
Joshua Yeager, reporter, KVPR
Nicole Nixon, politics reporter, Cap Radio
Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown
