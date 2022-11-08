Scientists have yet to discover evidence of life beyond earth, but according to NASA researchers that doesn't mean the universe is lifeless. Where does the scientific search for life beyond our planet stand? From the possibility of extraterrestrial microbial life to the radiowave search for “intelligent” life, we’ll talk about what modern science tells us about whether we’re alone in the universe.
Are We Alone in the Universe? The Latest on the Scientific Inquiries to Find Out
(Bjorn Bakstad via Getty Images)
Guests:
Marina Koren, staff writer, The Atlantic - she covers space for the magazine
G. Scott Hubbard, former director, NASA Ames Research Center; author, “Exploring Mars: Chronicles from a Decade of Discovery”
Dan Werthimer, SETI Chief Scientist, UC Berkeley Department of Astronomy
