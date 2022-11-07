KQED is a proud member of
YouTube Policy

YouTube’s policy is to treat flagged content as a “copyright-violation-until-proven-otherwise.” But do independent artists get the same protection as major labels? Marketplace explores how YouTube actually decides what gets taken down. see more
Forum

Can There Be Such a Thing as Too Much Democracy?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
“Not everyone should get a say” seems counterintuitive to the idea of democracy. But according to Atlantic writer Jerusalem Demsas, when it comes to new housing or infrastructure projects, sometimes community input can be undemocratic. Often a vocal and persistent minority is able to stymie much-needed proposals. We’ll talk with Demsas and experts about how participatory democracy can get in the way of progress and whether it can be fixed.

Guests:

Jerusalem Demsas, staff writer, Atlantic Magazine

Katherine Levine Einstein, associate professor, political science and director of Undergraduate Studies, Boston University; co-author, "Neighborhood Defenders: Participatory Politics and America's Housing Crisis"

Paul Sabin, Randolph W. Townsend, Jr. Professor of History and Professor of American Studies, Yale University; author, "Public Citizens: The Attack on Big Government and the Remaking of American Liberalism;"

