Forum

Churches Across Country Violate Tax Rules on Political Activity, Investigation Finds

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29, 2022: Archbishop, José H. Gomez enters to the church during the Día de Los Muertos. (Photo by Barbara Davidson/Getty Images)

Federal tax law prohibits churches and other nonprofit religious organizations from endorsing candidates and ballot measures and otherwise engaging in political campaigns. But a new ProPublica-Texas Tribune investigation finds violations by churches across multiple states, including California. We'll learn more about the report, and we'll hear how your places of worship handle
political matters.

Guests:

Jeremy Schwartz , reporter, ProPublica-Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative.

Jessica Priest, engagement reporter, ProPublica-Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative.

