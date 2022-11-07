Federal tax law prohibits churches and other nonprofit religious organizations from endorsing candidates and ballot measures and otherwise engaging in political campaigns. But a new ProPublica-Texas Tribune investigation finds violations by churches across multiple states, including California. We'll learn more about the report, and we'll hear how your places of worship handle
political matters.
Churches Across Country Violate Tax Rules on Political Activity, Investigation Finds
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29, 2022: Archbishop, José H. Gomez enters to the church during the Día de Los Muertos. (Photo by Barbara Davidson/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jeremy Schwartz , reporter, ProPublica-Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative.
Jessica Priest, engagement reporter, ProPublica-Texas Tribune Investigative Initiative.
