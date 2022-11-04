San Francisco’s Prop. O and the Uncertain Future of California’s Community Colleges

Students walking on stairs up to school building

Students walking on stairs up to school building (Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images)

Next week San Francisco voters will decide whether to approve a new parcel tax to fund City College, which has faced severe financial struggles for the past decade. City College, and almost all of California’s community colleges, have seen enrollment dip since 2020 despite an infusion of state money systemwide aimed at bringing students back. Forum talks about the future of community colleges in a changing education landscape.

Guests:

Jessie Ryan , executive vice president, The Campaign for College Opportunity Organization: a non-profit policy and research organization that advocates for Californians to attend and succeed in college.

Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez , reporter/producer covering politics, KQED News

Sara Goldrick-Rab , author, "Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American Dream"