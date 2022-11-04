Ask a Seismologist: What are Your Earthquake Questions?

When last week’s 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit near San Jose, more than two million people received an alert — up to 19 seconds before they felt shaking. But how do earthquake early warning systems work, exactly? And what should we do when we get an alert? From how to “drop, cover, and hold on” to how to evaluate your home’s seismic resiliency, we’ll answer your earthquake questions with seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones. And we’ll hear about how California has —and should — prepare for earthquakes big and small.