UC Davis Study: Nearly One-Third of Americans Support Using Violence to Advance Political Goals

Nearly a third of Americans -- and nearly 60% of MAGA Republicans -- say that resorting to violence to achieve political objectives is usually or always justified, according to new research from U.C. Davis. The findings come as prosecutors charge the man who last week violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and as threats against members of Congress continue to surge, having increased by nearly tenfold since 2016. We’ll talk about the growing threat of political violence in the United States and what’s driving it.