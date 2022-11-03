Nearly a third of Americans -- and nearly 60% of MAGA Republicans -- say that resorting to violence to achieve political objectives is usually or always justified, according to new research from U.C. Davis. The findings come as prosecutors charge the man who last week violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, and as threats against members of Congress continue to surge, having increased by nearly tenfold since 2016. We’ll talk about the growing threat of political violence in the United States and what’s driving it.
UC Davis Study: Nearly One-Third of Americans Support Using Violence to Advance Political Goals
Building on the campus of the University of California at Davis (Suchan via Getty Images)
Guests:
Garen Wintemute M.D., director, Violence Prevention Research Program at UC-Davis - He also practices and teaches emergency medicine at the UC-Davis School of Medicine.
Catie Edmondson, congressional reporter, The New York Times
