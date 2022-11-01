Supreme Court Critical of Race -Conscious University Admissions

Please try again

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical of race-conscious admission policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University throughout five hours of oral arguments on Monday. If the Court decides against the universities, it could issue a ruling broad enough to overturn decades of precedent permitting the limited use of race in college admissions and even, according to Vox Supreme Court correspondent Ian Millhiser, “prohibit the government from considering race in virtually any context, including efforts to voluntarily integrate racially segregated grade schools and other institutions." We’ll talk about the cases and their potential outcomes and what they may mean for California.

Guests:

Michele Goodwin , Chancellor's professor, UC Irvine School of Law - Her books include "Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood"



Ian Millhiser , senior correspondent, Vox - His books include "Injustices: The Supreme Court's History of Comforting the Comfortable and Afflicting the Afflicted" and "The Agenda: How a Republican Supreme Court is Reshaping America."