What has the Democratic Party become under Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership, and how is it changing? How does the government actually function, as viewed from the inside? We’ll ask a man with a front-row seat: John Lawrence, who was Pelosi’s chief of staff during some of the tensest and most pivotal decisions in recent American history.
An Insider’s View of Power with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Former Chief of Staff
U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi held a weekly news conference to answer questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Guests:
John Lawrence, former chief of staff for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Author, "Arc of Power: Inside Nancy Pelosi's Speakership 2005-2010." Visiting Professor, University of California Washington Center.
