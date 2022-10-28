KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

‘Days and Weeks’

A North Carolina woman recalls a difficult pregnancy – made harder by the state's abortion laws. A new series called "Days and Weeks,” about lives changed in the post-Roe era, on All Things Considered.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

An Insider’s View of Power with Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Former Chief of Staff

Rachael Myrow
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

U.S. Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. Speaker Pelosi held a weekly news conference to answer questions from members of the press.  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

What has the Democratic Party become under Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s leadership, and how is it changing? How does the government actually function, as viewed from the inside? We’ll ask a man with a front-row seat: John Lawrence, who was Pelosi’s chief of staff during some of the tensest and most pivotal decisions in recent American history.

Guests:

John Lawrence, former chief of staff for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Author, "Arc of Power: Inside Nancy Pelosi's Speakership 2005-2010." Visiting Professor, University of California Washington Center.

Sponsored