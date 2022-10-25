KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Finding Amazing Food in Unlikely Places

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Alan Chazaro)

In 2021, Khristian Rabut bought a gas station along Interstate 205 in Tracy. Instead of just offering customers the usual gas station fare, he and his wife Marie added a Filipino-themed ice cream shop and bakery. “It’s an unexpected but deliciously welcome surprise,” wrote KQED food writer Alan Chazaro about the gas station-creamery-bakery. He and KQED food editor Luke Tsai share a love of unusual places that serve up amazing dishes. In our next installment of All You Can Eat, our regular segment about Bay Area food cultures, we’ll discuss hidden food treasures. And we want to hear from you, what are some unlikely places where you found exceptional food?

Guests:

Luke Tsai, food editor, KQED

Alan Chazaro, food reporter, KQED; poet and educator

Susana Guerrero, food reporter, SFGATE

