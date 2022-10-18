KQED is a proud member of
Dealing With Drought

In South Texas, the citrus harvest starts in October. But a long-running drought could take a toll on this year’s crop. A look at how farmers are dealing with the conditions.see more
Forum

Election 2022: Key Races to Watch in and around San Jose

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
 (Steve Proehl via Getty Images)

San Jose voters will decide on several key races this election including selecting the mayor, several city council members and the county sheriff. In the mayoral race, county supervisor Cindy Chavez and city council member Matt Mahan are competing to lead the nation’s 10th largest city. At the county level, voters will select a replacement for Sheriff Laurie Smith, who is not running for reelection amid grand jury allegations of misconduct and an ongoing investigation into cases of abuse at county jails. As part of KQED’s politics team’s takeover of Forum this week, we’ll talk about the candidates and the issues dominating the races – including housing, homelessness and crime – and we’ll take your election questions.

Guests:

Garrick Percival, associate professor of political science, San Jose State University; Director, Institute for Public Affairs and Civic Engagement

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Alex Shoor, executive director and co-founder, Catalyze SV, a nonprofit focused on creating sustainable, equitable, and vibrant places for people in Silicon Valley

Trân Nguyen, investigative reporter, San Jose Spotlight

