KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pmThe California Report Magazine

‘The Sheriff’

We bring you the first episode of the new season of Imperfect Paradise, a podcast from LAist Studios. In “The Sheriff,” KPCC correspondent Frank Stoltze explores how a former Sheriff’s lieutenant with almost no leadership experience rose to become the head of the largest law enforcement agency west of the Mississippi, and how he turned out to be a leader with authoritarian tendencies. Alex Villanueva, a longshot maverick candidate, ran for Los Angeles County Sheriff as a progressive reformer and won, surprising everyone. After taking office in 2018, he turned into “the Trump of Los Angeles,” a vindictive leader who mocks reform, resists oversight and launches criminal investigations of his enemies. Now, the people who propelled him to power are looking to boot him from office in this year's election.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Election 2022: Which California Races Are You Watching?

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A close up of a man's hands completing absentee ballot for an election.
 (Cavan Images via Getty Images)

The outcomes of a number of competitive races up and down the state could determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. We’ll talk about the congressional races in California to keep an eye on, and we’ll break down the statewide races on your ballot, from governor to controller to attorney general.

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Seema Mehta, politics reporter, Los Angeles Times

Sponsored