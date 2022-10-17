The outcomes of a number of competitive races up and down the state could determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. We’ll talk about the congressional races in California to keep an eye on, and we’ll break down the statewide races on your ballot, from governor to controller to attorney general.
Election 2022: Which California Races Are You Watching?
(Cavan Images via Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
Seema Mehta, politics reporter, Los Angeles Times
