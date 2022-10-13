“Our lives would have been impossible without Ronald Reagan,” says Patty Rodriguez in the opening episode of the podcast series, Out of the Shadows: Children of 86. Rodriguez and co-host Erick Galindo created the series to explore the complicated legacy of the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act. The act, which provided amnesty and a path to legal status to millions of undocumented residents, came about because of an unlikely ally: then-President Reagan. We’ll talk about the history of the 1986 law, the millions of lives it changed and the families it brought out of the shadows.
‘Out of the Shadows’ Explores the Complicated History of the 1986 Amnesty Law That Changed the Lives of Millions
President Reagan gets a kiss from eight-year-old Julie Tripp of Milton, Massachusetts, during a signing ceremony for the Immigration and Nationality Act Amendment in the Oval Office 10/22. (Bettmann / Contributor via Getty Images)
Guests:
Erick Galindo, journalist, writer, podcast creator, television showrunner, producer and co-host, Out of the Shadows: Children of 86 podcast
Ana Raquel Minian Andjel, associate professor of History, Stanford University; author, "Undocumented Lives: The Untold Story of Mexican Migration"
