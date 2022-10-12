During a raucous L.A. city council meeting yesterday, a crowd of demonstrators demanded the resignations of Nury Martinez, Kevin DeLeón, and Gil Cedillo, three council members who had been caught on tape making racist and derogatory comments about Blacks, Jews, Central Americans, and Armenians, among others. Amidst the shouting, the one moment of quiet came as council member Michael Bonin tearfully shared his outrage over racist remarks made by Martinez, the council’s Latina president, about Bonin's adopted Black son, who Martinez, using a racist slur, called a monkey in need of a “beatdown." Though Martinez resigned from her position as council president, none of the three members has offered to resign from the council. We’ll talk to political analysts about the fallout and the racial and political fault lines revealed by this scandal.
L.A. City Council Scandal Rocks City
Los Angeles, CA - October 11: A traditional Oaxacan band plays during a protest outside Los Angeles City Hall as people try to get into Tuesdays council meeting on October 11, 2022. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)
Guests:
Erika D. Smith, columnist, Los Angeles Times
Saul Gonzalez, co-host, The California Report at KQED
Gustavo Arellano, columnist, Los Angeles Times
