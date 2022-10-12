Borshch and Beyond: Anna Voloshyna on Ukraine’s Diverse Cuisine

San Francisco chef Anna Voloshyna’s new cookbook Budmo! is a celebration of Ukrainian food and a call to rescue the regional diversity of her home country’s cuisine from the cultural erasure of Soviet occupation. Voloshyna’s hometown in southern Ukraine is now on the front lines of the Russian retreat and she’s been hosting pop-ups and fundraisers for Ukraine relief. We’ll talk food-memories, recipes and about “Budmo!” a toast that means “let us be”. “Whenever I hear it, I know there will be delicious food, blazing drinks, and countless toasts,” she writes. “This word is fierce and vigorous—a perfect embodiment of Eastern European cuisine.” Forum talks with Voloshyna as part of All You Can Eat, our series on the food cultures of the Bay Area.