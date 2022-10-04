KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
The southwestern U.S. has been facing a 23-year long mega drought, leaving many farmers in the region on the brink. And now, many farmers in Arizona have been completely cut off from the Colorado River. That story, and the latest on hurricane recovery, on All Things Considered. see more
Forum

What Determines the Music We Love?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Prince performs in concert circa 1985 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Most everyone recognizes Prince's masterpiece "Purple Rain," the Grammy Award-winning album engineered by Susan Rogers. But do you know why you love this record?  In her new book "This is What It Sounds Like," Rogers explains that we all have a unique "listener profile," determined by how we respond to seven musical elements, such as lyrics, melody and timbre. Rogers joins us to explain what the music we love says about us.

Susan Rogers, cognitive neuroscientist and a professor, Berklee College of Music; multiplatinum record producer; sound engineer for Prince’s; recipient of the Music Producer’s Guild Outstanding Contribution to U.K. Music award

