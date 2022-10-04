KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Oakland City Leaders Take Your Questions on Safety and the Surge of Violent Crime

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Detectives and forensics on murder crime scene collecting evidence.  (Getty Images)

Two Berkeley High School students were shot and killed at an Oakland birthday party on Saturday. On Wednesday six adults were shot at an Oakland school. The week before, two men were killed near their mosque after attending services, and in a shooting outside of city hall during a city council meeting, one man was killed, one injured.  Forum talks with Oakland’s mayor, chief of police, and the city’s chief of violence prevention about what explains the surge in violent crime and what can be done about it.

Guests:

Libby Schaaf, Oakland mayor

LeRonne Armstrong, police chief, Oakland Police Department

Guillermo Cespedes, chief of Violence Prevention, City of Oakland

