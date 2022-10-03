KQED is a proud member of
The California Report Magazine
The California Report Magazine

Crisis Intensified

We’ll meet a mom from East Palo Alto who’s spent years trying to help her kids cope with anxiety and trauma. They’re among a rising number of children across California struggling with emotional and mental health. Experts and policymakers call the situation a crisis – one that was brewing before the pandemic and then intensified when schools shut down and kids spent months isolated from the outside world. KQED reporter and producer Blanca Torres has been looking into this as part of a USC health journalism fellowship. Blanca found that, just as before the pandemic, most kids who need help don’t get it. see more
Forum

Is it Time to Stop Rebuilding After Wildfire?

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Bare trees destroyed by a wildfire in California, U.S.  (Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty.)

Many small California towns that were devastated by recent wildfires are determined to rebuild, such as Greenville, which is the community at the focus of the Los Angeles Times series "Rebuild,Reburn." But as climate change intensifies wildfires -- and political extremism -- the state is facing a dilemma as resources dwindle. How long will it be sustainable to send aid to rebuild towns that face continual danger from wildfires? We'll talk with journalists who investigated the unrest growing in rural towns and what people on both sides have to say.

Guests:

Erika D. Smith, columnist, Los Angeles Times.

Anita Chabria, columnist, Los Angeles Times.

