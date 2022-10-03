KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

The Abundant Buildings, and Styles, of the Bay Area’s ‘Trailblazing’ Architect, Julia Morgan

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Author Victoria Kastner poses for a portrait. (Courtesy Image.)

Julia Morgan is best known as the architect of opulent, eccentric Hearst Castle, but she designed roughly 700 buildings in her 50-year career. From her first commission, the El Campanil bell tower at Mill’s college, to the Arts and Crafts Asilomar and the Gothic and Moorish Berkeley City Club, the Oakland-raised architect created many of California’s most distinctive and disparate buildings in atime when architecture was an almost exclusively male field. We’ll talk with Victoria Kastner, author of “Julia Morgan: An Intimate Biography of the Trailblazing Architect” and we’ll hear from listeners: What’s your favorite Julia Morgan building

Guests:

Victoria Kastner, Author, "Julia Morgan: An Intimate Biography of the Trailblazing Architect."

Sponsored